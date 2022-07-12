Pincushion class is scheduled
Mohawk artist Wilma Cook Zumpano will teach a strawberry pincushion beading workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Fenimore Art Museum. Students will make a sew a berry pattern, stuff it with filler, attach leaves and decorate the finished strawberry with beads and a hanger. Cook Zumpano will discuss how the strawberry is important to the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) culture.
Materials are included in the workshop fee. Students should bring their own scissors for cutting fabric. The workshop is suitable for adults and teens, and hand-sewing experience is helpful, but not required.
The fee is $95 for museum members and $105 for non-members. A registration link can be found at fenimoreart.org
