WATER AEROBICS
A Water Aerobics class will begin Wednesday Sept. 6, at SUNY Delhi. Class will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 2.
Call Aquatics Coordinator John Kolodziej at 607-746-4263 or visit DelhiBroncos.com or Bronco Connect for more information and to register.
ARTS AND CRAFTS
The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris will offer the following classes in September.
Folk Art with Glen Noto will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19, and 26.
Reed Basket Weaving with Brianna Van Maaren will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18.
The fee for each class is $40 for members or $50.Call 607-263-2150 for more and to register by Sept. 7.
