VALUE ADDED PRODUCER GRANTS
Representatives from the Center for Agriculture Development and Entrepreneurship and the USDA will review the application process for 2023 Value Added Producer grants in an online workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
According to a media release, the aforementioned grants allow agricultural producers to enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yeyszy2t.
Call 607-433-2545 for more information.
