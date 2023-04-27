PAINTING WITH COLD WAX
A class in painting with cold wax, along with an introduction to working with layers, will be taught by Kristin Stevenson from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 6, 13, 20, and 27, in the art room at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, participants will experiment using oil paints and cold wax, a medium that encourages exploration. It will serve to introduce students to the medium, its tools, materials, techniques and safety requirements.
The class will be limited to eight students. The fee is $40 plus $20 for materials.
Scholarships are available. Masks are required.
Call 607-432-4102 or email secretary @firstumc-oneonta.org for more information and to enroll.
