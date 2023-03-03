GETTING STARTED: WHY BUY LOCAL & BUILDING A FOUNDATION
The Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship will sponsor the webinar “Getting Started: Why Buy Local & Building a Foundation” from noon until 1 p.m. March 9 and April 13.
According to a media release, interest in local food has been growing steadily for the last three decades, evidenced by the growth of farmers’ markets and farm to institutions efforts including those focused on farm to school and farm to hospital.
The workshop will engage participants in discussion about diverse strategies they can adopt to start and/or grow a local food program from purchasing to food access in their organization.
A local food strategy has reportedly been known to help institutions build a reliable food supply chain, strengthen food access, and boost local economic development.
Speaker Betsy Skoda, a regional program manager in the Healthy Food in Health Care program of Health Care Without Harm, will cover the true cost of food concept and key considerations for getting started. She will provide examples of diverse channels for local food to include the onsite farmers’ market, community supported agriculture, retail/vending and catering, and food access interventions.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yvrvhw57 for more information and to register.
UNDERSTANDING HISTORIC DOCUMENTS
A free workshop on “Understanding Historic Documents” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Delaware County Historical Association on state Highway 10, across from Curtis Lumber in Delhi.
According to a media release, participants will hear tips and tricks related to the reading, understanding and transcribing of old-fashioned handwriting found in primary sources such as old documents, letters and diaries.
Attendees will put their skills to the test reading several historic letters from the museum’s collections. Attendees are also encouraged to bring any materials they have, whether they be old family diaries, journals or letters, to work together as a group to decipher the handwriting.
Registration is encouraged but not required and may be completed by calling DCHA at 607-746-3849 or emailing dcha@delhi.net.
In case of inclement weather, the workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
MODERN LOVE II
Writers in the Mountains will present “Modern Love II,” a creative writing workshop led by Elizabeth Koster from March 14 to April 18. The class will be held online from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.
Modern Love II is open to students who have taken a Modern Love course. Participants will continue to study published essays and work weekly on sculpting and refining work to submit to The New York Times Modern Love column, and other publications.
Koster’s work has appeared in the journal “River Teeth,” the magazines “Hobart,” and “Lost Balloon,” and The New York Times Modern Love column. She holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative nonfiction from Columbia University and has taught creative writing in public schools, nonprofits, and a program for incarcerated women on Rikers Island.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com, or visit writersinthe mountains.org to register.
Once registered and paid the $100 fee, students will be given instructions on how to join the class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.