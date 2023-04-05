WATER AEROBICS
The third session of water aerobics will be held from Monday, April 10 through Friday, May 5, at SUNY Delhi. Class will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Kunsela Hall pool.
All registration forms must be received by the first day of class.
The fee is $50 per person for 12 sessions or $10 per person, per session.
Registration forms area available at DelhiBroncos.com or Bronco Connect.
Call Aquatics Coordinator John Kolodziej at 607-746-4263 for more information.
