MINDFULNESS
A Mindfulness workshop designed to help the anxious practice self-regulation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Southern Tier Independence Center at 135 E. Frederick St. in Binghamton.
According to a media release, the workshop will also be offered virtually on Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.
Presented by licensed master social worker Heather Kessler, an overview of anxiety in relation to individuals and families from Kessler’s clinical observations will be presented along with tools to learn how to regulate it.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/24yadrws for more information and to register.
CPR CERTIFICATION
The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services will offer the following CPR certification courses.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Milford Fire Department.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Meadows in Phoenix Mills.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Schenevus Fire Department.
At 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at Springfield Fire Department.
At 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, at Unadilla Fire Department.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at West Exeter Fire Department.
At 10 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Morris Fire Department.
At 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Meadows in Phoenix Mills and 6 p.m. at the Fire Training Center in Oneonta.
All will be basic life support courses with the exception of the course scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4. That course will cover first aid, CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators.
Call 607-547-4328 or email cprtraining@otsegocounty.com for more information and to register.
WATER AEROBICS
The first session of Water Aerobics classes in Kunsela Hall Pool at SUNY Delhi will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Feb. 6 to March 3.
Registration must be received by the first day of class. The fee is $50 per person for 12 classes or $10 per person, per class.
Visit www.delhibroncos.com or call Aquatics Coordinator John Kolodziej at 607-746-4263 for more information and to register.
‘PREHISTORIC CREATURES OF THE CATSKILLS’
During the upcoming BOCES winter break, “Prehistoric Creatures of the Catskills, a STEAM-based literary and visual arts workshop will be taught by Bertha Rogers for children ages 6 to 14, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 20 to 24, at Bright Hill Literary Center at 94 Church St. in Treadwell. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
According to a media release, the fee is $250 for out-of-area students and $170 for regional students. The fee includes morning and afternoon snacks. Students will bring their own lunches. Registration will be limited to 22 students.
Delaware Academy students will receive full scholarships and full and partial scholarships are available for students in the counties of Delaware and Otsego.
Registration forms are available at https://tinyurl.com/3wsxyenn.
Email info@brighthillpress.org for more information.
