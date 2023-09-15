SONGWRITING
Local musician Reyna Stagnaro will facilitate a three-part Songwriting series and showcase at Earlville Opera House called “Songwriting Workshops 2023.”
According to a media release, class will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Oct. 14, and 28. Open to all levels, included will be discussion, song sharing, writing exercises, performance tips and techniques, networking, and collaboration. The Songwriter Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.
Participants should bring their instruments and an original song to share. Stagnaro will guide the class and offer tips and techniques aimed at growing the songwriting craft.
The fee is $15 per class or $40 for the series.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.coms/arts-education for more information and to register.
TEXTILE DAY AT HYDE HALL
“Textile Day at Hyde Hall: Reading Weavers’ Drafts and What’s in Your Closet” will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. It will be in the wood barn on the grounds of Hyde Hall in Springfield.
According to a media release, weavers’ drafts are described as recipes for woven fabrics, carpets and coverlets that were recorded in short-hand styles. Participants will look at what family weavers recorded and what trained weavers noted for their drafts. Several drafts will be re-written in modern style and what yarns would be best to use to reproduce the fabrics will be discussed.
Members of the public may bring textiles to be examined, identified and dated in the afternoon.
The $125 class fee includes lunch.
Email Rabbit Goody at rabbitgoodythw@gmail.com for more information and to register.
ARTS AND CRAFTS
The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center will present the following fall classes for which registration is due by Sept. 28.
Oil Painting with Storm Hammond will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24, for the members fee of $65 or $75.
Paper Making with Dee Hazlett will meet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 4, 11, and 18, for the members fee of $40 or $55. The needed supplies include 10 plastic coat hangers, two towels, a bed sheet and 40-quart plastic tote.
Needle-felted Pumpkins with Jill Reed is for beginners and the class of 10 will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, for the members fee of $25 or $35.
Drawing with Marilyn Roveland will meet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30, and Nov. 6 and 13, for the members fee of $5 or $55.
Art Journals with Storm Hammond will met from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, for $45 plus $10 materials fee. Students may bring personal papers, photos, quotes, magazine clippings and scraps.
Knitted miniature stocking ornaments, also with Julie Koch, will meet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Nov. 1, 8, and 15, for a members fee of $35 or $45. An intermediate level pattern will be used. Students will need to bring size XXX double point knitting needles.
Lino Print Winter Note Cards with Julie Koch will meet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 2, 9, and 16, for the members fee of $65 or $75. The class requires a minimum of three and maximum of five students.
BVACC is at 124 Main St. in Morris.
Call 607-263-2150 for more information and to register.
