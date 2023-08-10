SOCIAL STORIES
A hybrid Social Stories workshop will be presented by special education teacher Robin Buchman from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in person at Family Resource Network at 46 Oneida St. in Oneonta as well as virtually on Zoom.
According to a media release, Buchman, who has been teaching special ed for more than 20 years, describes social stories as a way to explain the world and make daily life more accessible to children.
She will provide examples of social stories, explain how to write them and when to use them.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ek7ca9rm.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
