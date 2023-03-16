TREE AND SMALL FRUIT PRUNING
Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties will host a “Tree and Small Fruit Pruning” workshop from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 25.
According to a media release, Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture Program Fruit Specialist Laura McDermott will present the workshop. She leads small fruit outreach efforts, serves as a liaison with grower organizations and regularly participates in applied research and demonstration activities.
The workshop will be held weather permitting at Middlefield Orchards at 2274 State Highway 166 in Middlefield.
The $10 per person fee will be payable at the door.
The required registration will be accepted through Thursday, March 23, online at http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/
Appropriate late winter, early spring attire is recommended. Personal pruning tools may be brought to the workshop.
Contact David Cox at dgc23@cornell.edu for more information.
