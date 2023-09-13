MODERN LOVE II
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love II, a six-week creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25. The class will be meet online from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays.
According to a media release, Modern Love II is open to students who have taken the Modern Love course.
Participants will continue to study published essays and work weekly on sculpting and refining their writing to submit to The New York Times Modern Love column and other publications.
Once registered and paid the$110 fee, students will be provided with the access information needed to join the class.
Email writersinthe mountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
