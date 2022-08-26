Writers can learn about publishing
Writers in the Mountains will present “Publishing and The Writer’s Life,” a 14 week-long workshop with Anique Sara Taylor. The class will be held online Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., from Sept. 6 to Dec. 27.
The class will cover preparation, presentation, bios, goals, strategy and possibility. New opportunities in web presence, readings, author presentation and community will be discussed.
Participants should expect homework, individual research directed toward your own goals. All levels are welcome.
To register, e-mail writersinthemountains@gmail.com. To register online, visit writersinthemountains.org. Class fee is $220.
Parenting program is offered
Family Resource Network will present a Nurturing Parenting workshop on Praise, Encouragement, and Family Rules. This workshop will discuss:
• Praising and empowering your child
• Growth Mindset
• Testing Limits
• Can’t vs. Won’t
• Family Morals and Values
• Family Rules or Expectations
It is an interactive workshop and participants are encouraged to keep their cameras and microphones on during the session with the presenters.
The presenters are Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio, education advocates and trained facilitators focusing on positive parenting of children diagnosed with special needs or health challenges.
The program for parents and their children with special needs and health challenges is designed “to help families explore their hopes and fears, develop effective parenting skills, enhance communication, develop strategies for facing challenges and recognize opportunities for celebration and growth,” according to a media release.
The program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Registration is required. To register online, visit https://tinyurl.com/rxvsmuza
For assistance with registration or for questions, call Terry at 607-287-3816.
Textiles are subject of Hyde Hall workshop
A weekend of textile exploration will be held at Hyde Hall Sept. 17 and 18.
According to a media release from Thistle Hill Weavers, the household at Hyde Hall used hundreds of yards of cloth between 1817 and 1835. Some of it was woven locally for everyday us, and much of it imported for furnishing textiles.
Hyde Hall “provides an incredible backdrop for this exploration because it has a wealth of textiles that survive from its beginnings,” the release said. George Clarke wrote detailed receipts for the purchase of carpet, drapery, and household linens for the period between 1817 and 1835.
The weekend will explore all the fabric necessary to run an elaborate household before paper towels. Participants will examine surviving pieces from the collection including silk damask drapery, and also look at everyday towels, sheets, blankets and dish cloths.
The workshop will be held in the new education space — the woodshed — and there will be a special dinner in the dining room at Hyde Hall with music on Saturday evening. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with dinner Saturday at 6:30 p.m. It will continue Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration includes lunches and dinner. Registration fee is $275. Space is limited to 20 people.
For more information contact, Rabbit Goody at 518-284-2729 or rabbitgoodythw@gmail.com.
