UNDERSTANDING NEW PLANT VARIETIES
“Understanding New Plant Varieties” will be presented by plant scientists at Cornell AgriTech at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, on Zoom.
According to a media release, everything anyone wanted to know about plant breeding for their home gardens will be included. The plant breeding and genetics specialists at Cornell AgriTech, are recognized for their work in the fight for food security and responsible environmental stewardship.
The presentation will serve as the start of a number of Gardenside Talks for home gardeners and all interested in plants and the environment sponsored by Otsego County Master Gardener volunteers.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 228, or visit cce-schoharie-otsego.org/events for more information and to complete the required registration.
SILVER SNEAKERS
A free Silver Sneakers class for individuals 60 and older will be offered by the Oneonta Family YMCA on Tuesday, March 7, in the Community Room at Southside Mall, next to JC Penney.
According to a media release, the class will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 11:45 a.m.
Silver Sneakers is described as a health and fitness program that provides gym access and fitness classes for older adults. Classes focus on strengthening muscles and increasing range of movement for daily life activities. Participants can use hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles and a Silver Sneakers ball. Often a chair is used for seated exercises or standing support.
Registration for the class, required by Wednesday, March 1, may be completed by calling 607-432-0020, ext. 9.
KNITTING/PHOTOGRAPHY
Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will sponsor a knitting workshop from 5:30 to 7p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
According to a media release, instruction will be provided in the making of a chunky lap blanket during which participants will use their hands instead of needles to create their blankets.
All materials will be supplied. No experience is needed.
Relaxing music and snacks will be provided.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2p8dutdf.
An online course in black and white photography will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 21, and 28, to the first 12 participants who register.
The series will focus on when to go black and white and why, how to see in black and white, how to convert color to black and white, understanding tone, contrast, dodging and burning, digital and film photography, filters, and photography masters, then and now. There will also be photo exercises between sessions.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/4cu8yafb for more information and to register.
