GARDENING
Otsego Master Gardener Francine Stayter will present “Gardening: How to Choose Your Own Adventure,” a hybrid workshop in-person at the CCE Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown, or on Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
According to a media release, Stayter will discuss how gardeners can use Cornell University’s resources to make the best seed catalog selections, learn how to start seeds and plant gardens that result in positive gardening adventures.
The workshop is free. The required registration should be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4muwmejw or by phone at 607-547-2536, ext. o, no later than Wednesday, Jan. 18.
WRITING FOR THE ARCHIVE
“Writing for the Archive,” a six-part writing workshop hosted by author Anne Elizabeth Moore will be held monthly on the third Saturday from Jan. 21 to June 17, at Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to organizers of the Living Archive Project, this is the first of many workshops that will take place over the next 18 months and will span across the northern Catskills, from Oneonta to Catskill.
“One of the goals of the Living Archive Project is to encourage people to tell their stories through the arts,” lead organizer Christina Hunt Wood noted in the release. She explained that future programs will include songwriting, poetry, and documentary filmmaking.
The workshop will provide students with prompts and guidance as they use creative nonfiction, comics, and journalistic tools to tell stories about life in the Northern Catskills. Participants will acquire basic nonfiction writing skills, increase their confidence in sharing written content with peers, and develop critique and editorial skills.
Moore, is an author and founding editor of the Best American Comics, and former editor of the Chicago Reader and Punk Planet. She has received support from the National Endowment for the Arts, state Council on the Arts, Ragdale Foundation, and Yaddo Corporation. The Chicago Public Library Best Book of 2017, “Body Horror: Capitalism, Fear, Misogyny, Jokes” is being expanded for the pandemic and will be out on Feminist Press in 2023. Moore is a Fulbright Senior Scholar, has taught at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and was the Mackey Chair of Creative Writing at Beloit College. She lives in the northern Catskills and teaches at the School of Visual Arts.
Tuition for “Writing for the Archive” is donation-based with a recommended full tuition of $250, or more.
Visit www.livingarchive-catskills.org for more information and to register.
LAP is a program of Prattsville Art Center and has been made possible with funding from a Creatives Rebuild New York Grant.
PUBLICATION NUTS AND BOLTS
Writers in the Mountains will present “Publication Nuts and Bolts” with Melissa Holbrook Pierson, a two-day online workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 and 28. Once registered and paid the $45 tuition, 10 participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, the steps from idea to publication will be explored to include narrowing down and identifying what ideas will sell, making notes/conducting and corralling research/outlining structure; writing a proposal or pitch letter; looking for an agent, editor, or literary publication and what to expect during the process.
Participants should bring their ideas and questions, half-formed plans, and dilemmas. Students will discuss the two parts of the writing journey: the one between them and the page, and the one between their finished work and the audience they want to reach.
Holbrook Pierson is an author of five books, a freelance book critic, essayist, and editor. She has taught writing at the Cape Cod Writers Conference and Gotham Writers Workshop. She has a master of arts degree in English Literature from Columbia University and is a submissions reader for the literary magazine The Common.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information to register.
HEALTH AND SAFETY FOR DAY CARE PROVIDERS
“Health and Safety Training: Competencies for Becoming a Family or Group Family Day Care Provider” will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, at Delaware Opportunities at 35430 State Highway 10 in Hamden.
According to a media release, the training is required to become a licensed group family day care provider or registered family day care provider.
Attendance is required at all three days of training. Participants will receive 15 hours of training that may be used to meet their licensing/registration requirements.
Participants must have requested a group or family day care application from the state Office of Children and Family Services to qualify for the training.
The fee is $250. There may be Health and Safety grants available
to Delaware County residents to help pay for the class.
Contact a Day Care Specialist at 607-746-1620 or 877-746-2279 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, email daycare@delop.org, or visit the office in Hamden for more information and to register for the training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.