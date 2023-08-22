SOLO PERFORMANCE DEVELOPMENT
Performance artist Gerry Trentham will present a workshop in solo performance development from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Kaats Cradle Theater at 76 Main St. in Stamford.
Those interested may call Marisa Caruso at 845-401-8681 or email mrsacrso@gmail.com for more information.
LATE SUMMER WORKSHOPS
The following workshops will be offered at West Kortright Centre.
Eco-print on protein fibers (wool/silk) will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, with textile artist Maggie Pate for $135.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/bdcwpynz.
Block Printing will be taught for free by Anne Gohorel from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, for all those age 7 and older.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/ykkua2zw.
Stone wall building with Patrick Ryan will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 9 and 10, for $200.
Visit www.westkc.org for more information and to register.
