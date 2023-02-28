‘INVENTION WITH COLLAGE’
A four-week Art Ministries Program “Invention with Collage” course will be taught by artist Gary Mayer at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, participants will create materials for collage using various textures, colors and patterns on paper and canvas. The materials will be cut into shapes and arranged compositionally with a focus on the unpredictable and dynamic.
Class will meet from 10 a.m. until noon the first four Wednesdays in March.
The fee is $40. Scholarships are available. Masks are required.
Call 607-432-4102 or email secretary@firstumc-oneonta.org for more information and to enroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.