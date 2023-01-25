WINTER CONTINUING EDUCATION
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School has announced its winter continuing education class schedule.
Evening Yoga classes with Wanda Hunt started at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, but may be joined at any time for a prorated fee. Walk-ins are welcome for $10 per class.
A line dancing class for adults will have its first session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, with Zach Lynn. The basic steps, rhythms and routines will be taught to music over a five-week period. The fee is $40 for five weeks or $10/class for walk-ins.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, a five-week Pickleball class will start. No experience is needed. Equipment will be provided. The cost is $10 for five sessions or $3 per session for walk-ins.
Cricut Basics for Beginners will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, or in the evening from 6 to to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $30 and includes most materials.
Melissa Davidson will be the instructor for a Thai cooking class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb.1. The cost is $25. Students 12 and older may register with a participating parent/adult.
PJ Johnson will offer two glass etching classes. The first, Glass Etching Basics, will meet from 9:30 to 11:;30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. The second, Glass Etching with Color, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Participants will complete two or three projects in each class. Students must have completed the basic etching class before taking the etching class using color. The fee for each class is $30 and all materials will be included.
Reba Robinson who teach a Painting on Glass class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, for $25. All materials will be included. All skill levels are welcome.
Robinson will return on March 7 to teach an acrylic painting class. Students will complete an 11 by 14 inch canvas of a winter scene with cardinals. The fee is $30 and all materials will be included.
Cricut Beyond Basics with instructor PJ Johnson will include glass etching and wood burning with Cricut-created stencils. The class will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13. The fee is $30 and includes most materials.
Create a Tote Basket or Gathering Basket with weaver Colleen Mosenthin will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, for $55. The class will last several hours and all supplies will be included in the fee.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Fly Creek lawyer Ryan Coutlee will present Understanding Estate & Elder Law Planning for free. Information will be presented on advanced health care directives, powers of attorney, wills and probate, trust planning and Medicaid. The format will allow for questions to be asked throughout the presentation.
Brian Cox teaches karate to individuals ranging in various age and skill levels on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. A new six-week block of karate classes for ages 6 through adult is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb.14. Fees, meeting days and times will depend on the skill level of students.
Registration is required for all classes. Contact Continuing Ed Coordinator PJ Johnson at pjohnson@cvscsd.org, visit www.cvscs.org under the “Alumni & Community” header or the school’s Facebook page for more information and to register or call 607-264-3265, ext. 518. Callers should state their name, telephone number and class of interest.
FINANCIAL PEACE
A nine-week class focused on “Financial Peace,” created by businessman and entrepreneur Dave Ramsey, will be offered for free at 6 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 2 to March 30, at Community Bible Chapel at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville.
According to a media release, the seven-step class will be led by Fanny Clements. It is designed for individuals to eliminate their debts and find financial freedom. In addition to video presentations, there will be discussions and goals set on a weekly basis. The seven steps include focusing on debts, starting and completing an emergency fund, saving for retirement and/or college, paying off one’s house, and building one’s wealth.
Visit www.community biblechapel.com, email My3exlblessings@yahoo.com or call 704-996-3305 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.