2023 LITERARY RETREAT
Writers in the Mountains has announced that its 2023 Literary Retreat in the Catskills will be held Friday through Sunday, Nov. 3 to 5, at 506 Main St. in Andes. The event is open to both resident writers and locals.
According to a media release, the first WIM in-person post-pandemic event will provide an opportunity for the community to regroup and reinvigorate literary pursuits.
The event is designed for writers to discuss ideas, improve their craft, and build a better writing practice while bonding with fellow writers and pursuing future collaborations.
Writers may choose to stay at the Retreat or commute for each day’s workshops, programs, activities and meals.
Five workshops will be led by writers and educators. A journal room will also be available for private writing under the guidance of an instructor and coach.
Works will be presented in an open mic format and a student celebratory reading will take place at the end of the program.
Workshops will include an introduction to the Amherst Method focused on accessing one’s authentic voice and developing a style with Sharon Israel; Tell It Your Way: All-Genres with Thaddeus Rutkowski, where prompts will be used to generate new work on the spot, whether be prose (fiction and nonfiction) or poetry; Creating a Sense of Place and Time with Sheila Myers, where writers will learn about tools to use for finding information, maps and ephemeral material to use when writing about settings or time periods of the past; Modern Love with Elizabeth Koster, a creative writing workshop where writers will analyze The New York Times Modern Love column (including Tiny Love Stories), and generate and start to develop a story for future submissions; and Poetry Forms with William Duke, where poets will learn about major forms of poetry and discuss how forms came into being and why they continue to hold an important place in contemporary poetry. The Journal Room with Anique Sara Taylor will help writers mine new writing material, and imagery, gain clarity of thought, translate dreams, deepen creativity, and identify patterns.
Fees for meals and the workshops vary. If registered and paid by Aug. 31, early bird rates will apply.
The board of directors will award one or two scholarships to qualified writers.
Visit writersinth emountains.com for more information, including scholarship application guidelines.
Email writersinth emountains@gmail.com to register.
