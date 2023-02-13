SEED STARTING TIPS
Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers Darleen Fournier and Carol Phelps will present “Seed Starting Tips,” an in-person, hands-on workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the CCE Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, in Otsego County, starting seeds indoors generally runs from mid-February through early May. Participants will find out what to start, when, and what the best practices are for success.
Attendees may bring their own seeds or use the limited supply that will be available. All other supplies and materials will be provided.
The $10 workshop fee will be taken at the door.
The required registration may be made online atc ceschoharie-otsego.org/events or by calling 607-547-2536.
COMMUNITY YOGA
Community Yoga classes with Bhakti Karla Sikora, will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursdays at 31 Main St., in Suite 2, in Oneonta from Feb. 16 to April 20.
Sponsored by Oneonta Osteopathy, according to a media release, the fee is $15 per class and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the community.
Visit www.lightpathom.com for more information and to register.
