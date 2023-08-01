CULTIVATING COGNITIVE AWARENESS WITH NATURE
The School of Environmental Vocational Arts will present an introduction to “Cultivating Cognitive Awareness with Nature” with Marguerite Uhlmann-Bower from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the SEVA campus at 488 SEVA Lane in South Kortright.
According to a media release, skills will be presented in plant and tree communication snf how to sharpen intuitive awareness of the inner ecological world.
The fee is $40.
Email 3moonsisters@gmail.com or call 607-437-1218 for more information.
Call 607-538-1130 or email sevaprogams@gmail.com to register.
THEATER ARTS
A free theater arts workshop for ages 10 and older will be held from 9 a.m. until noon the week of Aug. 7, at Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris.
Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, will be followed by an original narrated show created by the class.
Call Barbara Gregson at 607-895-6032 or visit https://gregson.theater for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.