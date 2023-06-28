TEENS TELL TALES
Individuals interested in becoming a modern-day storyteller, artist, writer, actor, or clown, need look no further.
The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris will offer “Teens Tell Tales” from 9 a.m. until noon, Monday through Saturday, Aug. 7 through 12, for teens, their families and friends.
According to a media release, focused on the ancient theater arts traditions of yesterday, mime, acting, playwriting, improv and Renaissance mask making will be included and a live show will be created.
There is no fee for the class. Call 607-263-2150 for more information and to register no later than July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.