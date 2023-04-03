'Just Hit Send: Submitting to Literary Journals'
Writers in the Mountains will present “Just Hit Send: Submitting to Literary Journals,” a six-week workshop with Sally Simon from April 19 to May 24. The class will be held online from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Once registered and paid the $125 fee, students will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, the ins and outs of submitting fiction, poetry and creative nonfiction to literary journals for publication will be covered. How to know when work is ready to submit; how to research prospective journals; how to write a cover letter and bio; how to format submissions; what the readers/editors look for (and their biggest pet peeve); how to keep track of submissions; and how to handle acceptance and rejection will also be included.
During each online Zoom session, the instructor will share best practices and answer questions. Assignments will be given over the course of the workshop so that each participant will be ready to submit one story by the end of the fifth week. The workshop has been designed to have each participant submit at least one piece of writing to a literary journal, and have the knowledge to submit in the future on their own. This workshop is open to all writers who wish to begin submitting their works for publication.
Sally Simon has an master of fine arts degree in Writing from Manhattanville College. She’s a past guest editor for Five Minute Lit and reads for Fractured Lit. Her fiction and nonfiction have appeared or is forthcoming in Citron Review, Emerge Lit, Flash Boulevard, Hobart, (macr)ro(mic), Roi Faineant, Multiplicity, Dribble Drabble Review, Five Minute Lit, and Herstry. Sally’s work has been nominated for EZ (Ellipsis Magazine) Best of 2022.
Email writersinthemountains @gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register. The registration deadline is April 12.
