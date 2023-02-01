POETRY FORMS
Writers in the Mountains will present “Poetry Forms: Why and How,” a workshop with William Duke. The online weekend class will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12. Once registered and paid, the $45 fee, students will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, the workshop is an opportunity to learn about and review the major forms of poetry and will include a discussion of how forms came into being and why they continue to hold an important place in contemporary poetry. The syllabic forms haiku, tanka, and cinquains will be shown as well as the major metric forms sonnets, villanelles and sestinas. Concrete poems and free verse will also be discussed. The workshop will end with a collaborative writing exercise where the group writes its own villanelle. Day two will feature sharing any individual poems worked on over night.
Duke is a poet, painter and yoga instructor, and hosts Spiritual Solutions on WIOX Radio. In the 1990s he was one of the founders of the Saturn Series, the longest running weekly open mic in NYC. He edited an anthology of divorce poems, Split Verse: Poems to Heal the Heart, with Meg Campbell (Midmarch Arts Press 2000). Recent books of poetry include, “A Little Blessing,” and “Alphie the Angel’s Little Alphabet Book.” He has been a featured reader at Word Thursdays at Bright Hill Literary Press and Center in Treadwell of the Catskills as well as at Catskill Cabaradio at Pine Hill Community Center and Live on WIOX Radio.
Email writersinthe mountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthe mountains.org for more information and to register by Saturday, Feb. 4.
