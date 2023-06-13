FICTION WRITING
A fiction writing workshop with Mermer Blakeslee will be meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Thursdays from June 15 to Aug. 10, at West Kortright Centre in West Kortright, near East Meredith. There will be no class Aug. 3.
The fee is $200.
Visit www.westwkc.org for more information and to register.
SAILING
The Otsego Sailing Club will offer a number of classes this summer.
Openings for adult sailing lessons in Flying Scot sailboats are available for all sessions.
Lessons will be given from 6 to 8 p.m. from June 12 to July 14.
Five weeks of Beginning Opti Sailing lessons for 5 to10 year old children will be offered on Lake Otsego this summer. The first week will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. June 26 to 30.
According to a media release, the camp includes sailing in Opti boats and camp activities on land, staffed by certified teachers.
Lessons will also be offered to adolescents on Laser Sailing and Single-Handed Opti. The course is tailored for ages 11 to14 (Single-Handed Opti) and 13 to18 (Lasers). Lessons will begin Monday, June 26 and continue for two weeks, ending Friday July 7, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily.
Visit www.otsegosailing club.com for more information and to register.
