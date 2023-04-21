WATERSHED EDUCATION INSTITUTE
Teachers from the New York portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed are eligible to learn how to integrate watershed studies into their classrooms this summer. The professional development training, with Continuing Teacher and Leader Education credits, will be offered by Otsego County Conservation Association.
According to a media release, the Watershed Education Institute training will be held at Pine Lake Environmental Campus of Hartwick College in Oneonta July 10 to 12, and July 14 to16.
“The Watershed Education Institute will provide teachers with knowledge and skills needed to implement meaningful watershed educational experiences into their classrooms,” OCCA’s Executive Director Amy Wyant said in the release, adding that the experiences will “provide teachers a framework for studying issues in their local watershed.”
Teachers may stay at Pine Lake or commute.
Visit occainfo.org/bwet, or call OCCA at 607-547-4488 for more information and to apply no later than May 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.