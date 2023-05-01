THEATER-MAKING CREATIVITY & STORYTELLING
A free course focused on the collaborative theater-making process will be offered to all adults 18 and older.
According to a media release, the theme will be “Tales of Love and Transformation.” Mime, acting, storytelling, mask making and improvisation will be included while creating original vignettes for live shows.
Classes are scheduled to be at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta and will tentatively meet 10 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and Thursdays May 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, and 30, and June 1, 8, and 15. Show dates will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
The course, directed by Barbara Gregson with music by Eric Porter, is in partnership with Mountain View Wellness Center in Oneonta.
The required registration may be completed with Gregson at 607-895-6032 or blfregson@gmail.com or Mountain View Wellness Center’s Program Director Shari Stallone at 607-433-1714, ext. 201or sstallone@rehab.org.
HOW TO PHOTOGRAPH YOUR MOTHER
Bright Hill Literary Center will present “How to Photograph Your Mother,” a youth arts education workshop, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, May 13.
According to a media release, students will be shown by photographer Nick Kelsh how to take photos on iPhones during part one of the workshop.
After lunch, students will take portraits of their mothers, to present to them the day after, on Mother’s Day, with an accompanying poem, haiku, or letter. Photos and poems will be printed on site at Bright Hill.
The fee for the workshop is $100. Scholarships are available.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/bd82pm8f or may be mailed with payment included to Bright Hill Press at 94 Church St, Treadwell, NY 13846.
Email info@brighthillpress.org for more information.
