COLORED SLIP
A free Colored Slip demonstration will be presented by Studio Manager Klye Pumulio from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, during Open Studio at the Smithy Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown.
Colored slips are made from regular clay slip which consists of clay particles in water, mixed with metal oxides. For example, adding cobalt carbonate to regular slip creates a blue finish on pottery. This can then be given a transparent glaze.
The workshop will include slip trailing, brushing and transfer techniques.
All are welcome to attend.
Visit www.SmithyArts.org for more information.
