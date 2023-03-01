HANDBUILDING
Handbuilding with Megan Irving will be taught from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays from March 8 to 29, at Smithy Clay Studio in Cooperstown for $150 including a bag of clay.
No experience is required and all levels are welcome.
The class will focus on creating lidded vessels using slab building techniques.
There is a four student minimum and eight student maximum for the class.
Call 607-547-8671 or email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
One-on-one sessions will also be held in March with Eileen Anania for $75 at variable times. Email her at eileenmanania@gmail.com for more information.
Smithy Clay Studio is at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown.
