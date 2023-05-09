DRAWING
A five-day drawing workshop will be offered the week of May 15 to19, at Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
Lisbeth Firmin will follow the techniques used by Betty Edwards featured in the workbook “Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain” along with her own drawing skills. The class is designed to encourage both professional and beginning students to find their own paths to making art.
The workshop will feature a combination of lectures, demonstrations and studio exercises. Class will start at 9 a.m. every day, and will end around 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday’s class will end around 1 p.m.
A winner of awards, grants and fellowships, Firmin is a full-time painter and printmaker known for her urban landscapes. She teaches painting and printmaking at various art institutes, universities, schools, and artist residencies around the United States.
The fee for the workshop is $240 and includes the workbook by Edwards.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/58z3xfkp to complete the required registration.
Call 607-214-6040, or email headwaters@ roxburyartsgroup.org for more information.
