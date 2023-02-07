CULINARY HERBS
Schoharie Master Gardener Volunteer Elizabeth Brown will present the workshop “Culinary Herbs: Growing, Using, and Preserving,” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Center at 173 S. Grand St. in Cobleskill.
According to a media release, participants will learn about what herbs to grow, how to cook with them, and methods used to preserve them.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
The required registration may be completed at www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/ or by calling 518-234-4303.
