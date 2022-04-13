NATIVE AMERICAN
PAWPAW TREE
Hulse Hill Farm at 5928 State Highway 28 in Fly Creek will sponsor a lecture on the “Native American Pawpaw Tree” at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
According to a media release, Eric Stroud of Mohawk Spirits Distillery in Canajoharie will offer a brief history of the pawpaw, described as the largest edible fruit native to the United States.
He will share how he is distills the tree’s fruit into a sweet liqueur and provide an overview of the growers and producers working together to raise the fruit’s profile as well as how the fruit tree may be reintegrated into diets and cultures.
There is a $10 fee for the lecture.
The required registration may be completed at www.hhfarmshop.com. The lecture is part of Hulse Hill Farm’s Grow & Learn workshop series.
Visit www.hulsehillfarm.com or call 518-605-9159 for more information
