TRAIL VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The Otsego County Conservation Association, in conjunction with Otsego Outdoors, will offer Trail Volunteer Training at Basswood Pond State Forest in Burlington from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
According to a media release, once trained, volunteers will adopt portions of hiking trails at Basswood Pond State Forest, Arnold Lake State Forest, and Milford State Forest. The training will include basic trail maintenance and state Department of Environmental Conservation rules and regulations.
The required registration may be completed at occainfo.org. Registered participants will be instructed where to meet and what to bring.
Visit otsegooutdoors.org, email outdoors@otsego2000.org, or call Peg Odell at Otsego 2000 at 607-547-8881 for more information.
GRAFTING FRUIT TREES
Otsego County Master Gardener Volunteer Paul Mendelsohn will present an in-person and online informal discussion about Grafting Fruit Trees, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown and live on Zoom.
According to a media release, the art and science of grafting has been used for centuries, allowing growers to preserve and extend the life of fruiting trees of value. Mendelsohn has experimented with grafting fruit trees for more than 40 years. He will share what has and has not worked for him, guidance about how common tools may be used in grafting and will provide participants with fruit tree wood for scions.
Participants are welcome to bring their grafting tools to the presentation but actual grafting is not on the agenda.
The workshop is free and open to the public. The required registration may be completed at https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/.
COLLAGE AND MIXED MEDIA
“Collage and Mixed Media,” a four-week class, will be taught by artist Hope Von Stengel, from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19, and 26, in the art room at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, students will create trading cards, abstract or realistic self-portraits, and postcards using collage, stamps, and found objects. Guided by Von Stengel, the class will be exposed to examples and techniques, with an emphasis on self-exploration and experimenting with different materials.
The $40 fee includes materials. Scholarships are available. Masks are required. The class will be limited to eight participants.
Call 607-432-4102 or email secretary@firstumc-oneonta.org for more information and to register.
