PRESCHOOL TUESDAYS
Preschool Tuesdays set to continue at The Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown in June.
According to a media release, set in a structured learning environment tailored to 3 to 4-year-old children, the class is designed to help students develop a sense of identity, place, and community as they play and explore The Farmers’ Museum guided by a museum educator.
Games, songs, dances, and craft activities will also serve to strengthen gross and fine motor skills. Emphasis is placed on developing the imagination and a sense of appreciation for life in a rural village.
Families may choose between two sessions at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each Tuesday, from June 6 to 27.
The program is included with museum admission.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
GARDENING TALK
Otsego Master Gardeners will host ‘Bringing Nature Home to Our Gardens and Communities,’ a live Zoom talk with Dr. Douglas Tallamy from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
According to a media release, Tallamy is an award-winning researcher and conservationist whose work advocates for developing home gardens and community landscapes that bridge the gaps between parks and preserves by providing habitat for native species of plants and animals. His research leads to suggestions for what individuals and groups can do to support functioning ecosystems.
“In keeping with our 2023 Master Gardener theme, ‘Gardening for the Greater Good,’ Doug Tallamy helps us understand how we can, in ways large and small, make a difference in supporting our natural world,” Otsego Master Gardener Francine Stayter stated in the release.
Tallamy is professor of agriculture and natural resources at the University of Delaware. A published author of numerous books on nature, conservation, ecology, wildlife and plants, he has also written more than 100 research papers.
Participation is available online via Zoom Conferencing or in-person at the Clark Sports Center “Watch Party” at 124 County Road 52 in Bowerstown, near Cooperstown. Registration is required. The fee to participate is $10 per person. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y295kbjv to register.
Visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org or call 607-547-2536 for more information.
ARTS AND CRAFTS
The following arts and crafts classes will be offered at Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris in July. The deadline to register is June 20.
Watercolor with Marilyn Roveland will be taught from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 19, 26. and Aug. 1, for $45 for members or $55. All levels are welcome. Call 607-263-5786 for more information.
Finger Painting for all ages with Dee Hazlett will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, July 10, 17, 24, and 31, for $40 for members or $50.
Modern and traditional finger painting will be taught.
Crochet: Participants will make a zippered, crocheted mosaic purse. The class, for the beginner to intermediate skill level, will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 20, and 27, for $30 for members or $40. Call instructor Susan Andrus at 607-353-9343 for more information, including needed supplies.
The following free workshops will be offered for up to 10 teens and adults.
Weaving: Participants will create a large star form for use as household décor. The class will be held from 9 a.m. until noon July 6.
Basketry: A Sciathog, or classic Irish basket, will be crafted from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 13. Traditionally, the basket was used for straining and serving boiled potatoes, but may also be used for fruit. Students will insert ribs and weave with different colored, homegrown willow.
A hanging spoon and candle basket with rope handle using a mold and colored willow will be offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 20.
Call 607-263-2150 for more information and to register for the watercolor, finger painting and crochet classes.
Call Bonnie at 607-226-0314 for more information and to register for the free workshops.
