SWIMMING
Registration will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at SUNY Delhi for community swimming lessons. It will be held in the lobby next to the pool in Kunsela Hall.
Eight Saturday lessons will be held from 9 a.m. until noon from Sept. 23 to Nov. 18.
According to a media release, classes include Red Cross Levels I-VI, infant/toddler/pre-schooler program, adult and diving. The fee is $65 per participant.
Visit to DelhiBroncos.com or Bronco Connect for registration forms.
Free parking passes will be issued by University Police at vehicle check-in.
Call John Kolodziej at 607-746-4263 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.