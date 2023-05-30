INTRODUCTION TO BIRDING
An Introduction to Birding workshop will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the School of Environmental Vocational Arts at 45 SEVA Lane in South Kortright.
According to a media release, the class, co-sponsored by the John Burroughs Natural History Society, will introduce various aspects of birding. Activities with include a short presentation on the diversity of birds, birding equipment, resources and tips. A discussion of eBird, the online database of bird observations, and citizen science, including the third NYS Breeding Bird Atlas, will follow with time spent birding around campus.
The fee is $20.
Call 607-538-1130 or email sevaprograms@gmail.com for more information and to register.
CLAY
A number of spring/summer clay classes and open studio sessions will be held for individuals 18 and older from June 5 to July 3 at Smithy Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown.
Centering the Potter and the Clay with Karla Andela will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from June 7 to 28 for $150.
Fabulous Fun with Finishing Techniques with Kris Gildenblatt will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays from June 12 to July 3, for $150.
Each class has a minimum of four and maximum of 12 students.
No experience is required for either class.
Open Studio hours will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday from June 5 to 30.
The cost for an eight-week session will be $180. Four weeks will be $90 and the drop-in fee will be $30 each time.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
HEALING GRIEF
A six-week Healing Grief workshop will be presented to individuals 18 and older at Cabin Hill Church at 7615 County Road 2 in DeLancey from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in June. The dates are June 3, 10, 17, and 24.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, sessions will focus on the practice of sound healing for grief. How to apply sound to self-healing as well as provide relaxation and stress reduction will be covered.
Call 607-432-5525 for more information and to register.
ART OF BEVREAVEMENT
A four-week Art of Bereavement workshop will be held for individuals 18 and older from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 21, 28, and Friday, July 7, at the Delaware County Office of the Aging at 97 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, the program follows a research-based creative approach to explore grief and loss through art engagement.
Call Helios Care at 607-432-5525 for more information and to register.
