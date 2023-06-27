HEALING GRIEF
A sound healing workshop will be held for grieving adults from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 1 and 8, at Cabin Hill Church at 765 County Road 2 in DeLancey.
According to a media release, information on how to apply sound to the process of self-healing, as well as provide relaxation and stress reduction will be presented.
Call Helios Care at 607-432-5525 for more information and to register.
SMITHY CLAY STUDIO
Classes for children and adults will be held this summer at Smithy Clay Studio in Cooperstown.
Six camp-style courses will be available for children ages 6 to 13 from July 10 to Aug. 18. Each class will meet for two weeks.
Two instructional courses in wheel throwing and hand building will be available to adults between July 5 and Aug. 28.
Two Date Night classes for those 21 and older will feature instruction in wheel throwing and hand building with a BYOB option.
An Open Studio Session, from July 3 to Aug. 25, will feature a new style of operation and extended summer hours.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org or call 607-547-8671 for more information.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycskf9ab to register for classes.
