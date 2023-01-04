BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
The Center for Agriculture Development and Entrepreneurship will host several free business development webinars in January, the first of which will be Choosing A Legal Entity for Your Business from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
According to a media release, the program, presented by CADE and Farm Commons will include what it takes in resources, goal setting, and planning to determine which business structure is right for individuals.
Food Safety, Regulations & Agencies will be presented from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
The online workshop will focus on understanding food safety, regulations, and regulatory agencies.
Wholesale Readiness: Distribution & Logistic Costs is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Food Supply Chain Marketing Specialist Myron Thurston of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County will unpack the complexities of distribution logistics in today’s economy. The webinar will cover benchmarks and decision making tools to understand if one’s business is wholesale ready. From uniform packaging and invoicing, to sales channel diversification, wholesale readiness will be reviewed with a critical eye on the moving targets of shipping, distribution and logistics.
Thurston will discuss his research and work in Nourish New York, Farm to Institution and Transportation Logistics for a full picture approach at making wholesale-readiness decisions.
Registration is available for all workshops at https://tinyurl.com/3bty533t.
Visit www.cadefarms.org or call 607-433-2545 for more information.
CREATIVE WRITING
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love, a six-week creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster, from Jan. 17 to Feb. 21. The class will be held online Tuesdays, from noon until 2 pm.
Once registered and paid the $125 fee, a class of 10 participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, students will have the opportunity to complete an essay that you may be submitted for consideration in the New York Times Modern Love column.
Through prompts and exercises, supportive feedback, a study of published essays, and discussions on tips and pitfalls, the class will be able to sculpt and hone their stories.
Koster’s work has appeared in River Teeth, Hobart, Lost Balloon, and The New York Times Modern Love column.
She has an Master of Fine Arts degree in creative nonfiction from Columbia University and has taught creative writing in public schools, nonprofits, and a program for incarcerated women on Rikers Island.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or writersinthemountains.org to register and more information.
