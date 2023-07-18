DISRUPTING THE NARRATIVE
Roxbury Arts Group will present “Disrupting the Narrative: Strengthening the Artist Within” with motivational speaker Joseph Green from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23, at Headwaters Art Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, through a combination of creative mindfulness and improvisational logic, participants will be shown how to access their inner creative power and sustain a practice of heightened awareness in all the spaces they occupy.
The workshop will also focus on narrative disruption, a tool for personal, organizational, and social transformation through stories of lived experience.
By the end of the workshop, students will have strengthened their inner artist and gained tools for disrupting the narratives that hold them back.
Reservations may be made under the Workshop tab at www.roxburyartsgroup.org. A reservation fee of $25 will be refunded upon completion of the class.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information.
PERSONA WRITING
A summer session poetry workshop called “Look Who’s Talking” will be held Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. on Zoom from July 24 to Aug. 28.
According to a media release from Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills, the workshop in persona writing is for all ages. It will be taught by Georgia Popoff. The fee is $300.
Persona poetry is described as providing both writer and reader with new and often surprising perspectives, expanding possibilities in both theme and point of view. The poet speaks through an assumed voice. Also known as a dramatic monologue, the form shares many characteristics with a theatrical monologue: an audience is implied; there is no dialogue; and the poet takes on the voice of a character, fictional identity, or persona.
The class will identify possible voices to develop, discuss the value of research and ensure the language of the poem best represents the speaker.
Email beatrice@bright hillpressorg to confirm availability and register.
Visit brighthillpress.org for more information.
