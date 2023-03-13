MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN FOOD ACCESS PROGRAMS
The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship encourages farmers and local food producers to register for its free, digital webinar “Market Opportunities in Food Access Programs’’ from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
According to a media release, the webinar will be led by Food as Medicine Coordinator Kate Miller Corcoran of Food & Health Network and 607 CSA’s Wholesale and Program Manager Cheryl Landsman.
Landsman has been through the expansion of 607 CSA to include solidarity shares, Farm to Pantry work in partnership with CADE and others, and launched food justice initiatives which have more recently led to the formalization of a new nonprofit called Catskills Agrarian Alliance. Through 607 CSA and CAA, farmers have demonstrated the demand and innovative responses to food security, that increase the community’s accessibility to food. Statewide programs like Nourish NY and Double Up Food Bucks NY also present opportunities to reach customers that may not normally be in one’s purview. With food access as a basic human right, the conversation will include experiences from farm and food businesses on navigating the programs and an understanding reached in terms of the potential of sales generation that can be secured while maintaining food justice and access values.
The required registration for the webinar is available at cadefarms.org/workshops-and-webinars.
