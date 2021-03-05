QUICK, HEALTHY MEALS AND SNACKS
The libraries in Afton and Bainbridge have arranged for an online class for adults provided by Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Nutrition Assistant Neisa Pantala on “Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
According to a media release, the class will provide information for families on making healthy food choices on a budget.
Email ba.library@4cls.og for more information and the link needed to join the class.
