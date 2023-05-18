TAI CHI FOR BEGINNERS
A two-part Tai Chi for Beginners course will be offered from May through August by the SUNY Oneonta Office of Continuing Education.
Taught by Arlana Young, the course has been divided into two 8-week sessions and will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays unless indicated otherwise. Part II is for those who have already completed Dr. Paul Lam’s Tai Chi Part I.
Singly, sessions will cost $80 each. If taking both, the cost will be $150.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycfdz792 for more information, including a class schedule for each session and to register.
WATER PHOTOGRAPHY
Registration is available at hmloneont.org for “Water,” a photography workshop to be presented online from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 1, 8, and 15.
The class will be taught by Jim Johnston, whose photographs of water have appeared in Outdoor Photographer and Black and White magazines.
Sessions will include demonstrations, exercises between classes, and a review of student-produced photos. When to use a tripod and lens filters will be covered along with what the most useful settings are when photographing moving water.
ARTS AND CRAFTS
Registration is requested by Wednesday, May 24, for the following June arts and crafts classes to be held at Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris.
Oil Painting with Storm Hammond will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, 12, 19, and 26, for $65 for members or $75.
Stained Glass Plant Sticks with Heather France will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 and 20, for $60 for members or $70. Designed for outdoor flower bed or interior plant pots, a set of three will be made in class including a bumblebee, ladybug and gnome. Students will need to bring a shoe box and newspaper. Safety glasses are required along with an apron or smock. No open-toed shoes may be worn and drinks must be in covered containers.
Lino Printmaking with Julie Koch will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 8, 15, and 22 for $45 for members or $55. There will be a minimum of three and maximum of five students for this class. Tools will be used to carve compositions into soft kut blocks or chosen from images provided. The finished blocks will be used to make prints. All needed materials will be provided.
Call 607-263-2150 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.