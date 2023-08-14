FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES 101
The Southern Tier Special Education Task Force will present “Family Support Services 101: Who, What, How, and Why” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, on Zoom.
According to a media release, participants will be provided with an overview of the FSS program. FSS is designed to help families caring at home for relatives with developmental disabilities by providing aid to the caregiver, enhancing family stability and preserving family unity.
The training will be presented by Francis and Brittany Riso.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/y8jyehyx. An email will be sent with webinar call-in information.
