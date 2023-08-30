ART
The art class “On the Edges of Transparency and Opacity” with Phil Young will meet weekly from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays from Sept. 6 to 27.
According to a media release, the course will explore the potentials of self-leveling acrylic gels.
The class will take place in the art room on the lower level of the church and will be limited to 10 students.
The $40 fee includes materials.
Checks made out to FUMC will be collected Sept. 6.
Scholarships are available through the Grace Seifert Fund.
Those interested in taking the class area asked to call 607-432-4102 or email secretart@firstumc-oneonta.org with their name, telephone number and email address.
