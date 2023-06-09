MODERN LOVE II
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love II, a creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster from June 13 to July 18. The class will be meet online from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Once registered and paid the $100 fee, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, Modern Love II is open to students who have taken a Modern Love course. Participants will continue to study published essays and work weekly on sculpting and refining work to submit to The New York Times Modern Love column, and other publications.
Koster has a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative nonfiction from Columbia University. She has taught creative writing in public schools, for nonprofits, and a program for incarcerated women on Rikers Island.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
DEFENSIVE DRIVING
A NYS Defensive Drivers course will be presented from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 and again June 27, at the William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton.
Certified Instructor Linda Karpovich will present the six- course on the lower level of the library.
Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate that to submit to their insurance company for a 10% savings off their basic liability and collision insurance for three years.
The fee is $35. The course will be limited to 10 participants.
Interested licensed drivers may stop by the library for more information, to register and pay.
