SUMMER CAMPS
Family Resource Network will sponsor an online Summer Camps workshop from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
According to a media release, what to expect, how to apply and funding options for summer camps for individuals with developmental disabilities will be presented. The workshop will include day camps, sleep-away camps and family camps.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/mujhwpky.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
PRIVATE PESTICIDE APPLICATOR CERTIFICATION
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will host a training for farmers who are seeking to become certified private pesticide applicators with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and for those who are already certified who wish to obtain continuing education credits for recertification.
The training will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Education Center at 34570 State Highway 10 in Hamden.
According to a media release, the course has been approved for three core continuing education credits.
There is a $10 per person fee that includes lunch.
The course is designed to prepare individuals to take DEC exams to become certified private pesticide applicators as well as a refresher for those already certified on basic pesticide safety and handling and recertification.
DEC representatives will discuss certification and recertification requirements and the process, state pesticide applicator laws, and answer any questions.
Contact Kim Holden at 607-865-7090 or kmh19@cornell.edu for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.