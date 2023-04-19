SPEECHWRITING AND STORYTELLING
Writers in the Mountains will present Speechwriting and Storytelling with Felicity H. Barber online from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23
Once registered and paid the $100 fee, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, the basics of speechwriting and how to use it to tell stories will be included along with how to turn one’s story structure into something that works for an audience using language to make it appear more compelling.
Barber is founder of Thoughtful Communications, a consultancy focused on thought leadership, speechwriting and training.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
NAMI FAMILY TO FAMILY EDUCATION
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Delaware Otsego will offer its Family to Family Education free course at 6 p.m. Wednesdays from April 26 to June 14, at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, designated as an evidence-based program, the course is designed to provide a better understanding of mental health illness, increase coping skills, and empowers people to become advocates for their family members.
The course was written by a family member/mental health professional and will be taught by NAMI-Delaware Otsego family members who have taken training as course instructors.
The course will cover mental health conditions such as schizophrenia, mood disorders (bipolar and major depression), anxiety disorder, panic disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Basic information will be provided about medications. Coping skills will be shared on how to handle a crisis, listening and communication techniques will be explored and problem solving, confidentiality challenges, recovery and rehabilitation for loved ones will be discussed. Self-care tips for families and friends focused on worry and stress will also be provided.
The course is suitable for parents, siblings, spouses, adult sons and daughters, partners, significant others and friends of individuals with mental health conditions.
Call Shari Stallone at 607 433-1714, ext. 201, 607-287-6869, 607- 326-4797, or email at namidelawareco@gmail.com or sstallone@rehab.org for more information and to complete the required registration.
LEAD TRAINING
A free Environmental Protection Agency Renovation, Repair, and Painting Initial Lead Training will be offered by Delaware County Public Health Services from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Hamden Town Hall at 37029 State Route 10 in Hamden.
According to a media release, a representative from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Albany County, an EPA accredited training provider, will conduct the training.
Participants will be shown how to work safely in housing with lead-based paint and what they need to do to comply with EPA’s RRP rule and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Lead Safe Housing rule.
A light breakfast, lunch and all training materials will be provided.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/55bh3zez.
Contact Al at ARK249@cornell.edu or 518-765-3529 or Diane at DFP46@cornell.edu or 518-765-3512 for more information.
