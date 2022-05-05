MAY WORKSHOPS
Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. Stamford will begin a series of spring and summer programs by offering two May workshops.
Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain with Lisbeth Firmin will meet daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the week of May 9 for a $240 fee.
Basket Weaving with Martha Bremer will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, for a fee of $65.
Monthly programs include Monthly Make from 6 to 8 p.m. on the first Thursday. At Monthly Make participants may work on hobbies, crafts and works in-progress. From 7 to 9 p.m. on the third Monday writers may share what they've been working on in exchange for constructive and supportive feedback.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-214-6040 for more information and to register.
