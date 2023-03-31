CLAY
Smithy Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown will offer the following spring clay classes and open studio sessions for those 18 and older from April 10 to June 2.
Introduction to Handbuilding with Ann Geiger will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays from April 3 to 24, for $150 including a bag of clay. All levels are welcome, including those with no experience. Geiger will teach handbuilding techniques beginning with the basic building block of clay slabs. Inexperienced students will focus on the building techniques. More experienced students may take the techniques and work on more complex designs.
Introduction to Wheel Throwing with Kris Gildenblatt will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from April 11 to May 30 for $280 including a bag of clay.
The class for beginners will systematically work through the basics of using the potter’s wheel to make cylinders and cups to include handles with texture and glaze.
Handbuilding with Megan Irving will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays from April 12 to May 31 for $280 including a bag of clay.
Handbuilding with clay slabs will include making and attaching pieces together to build vessels, structures, and tiles. Other handbuilding techniques like coils and surface work will be covered as needed. Instruction will include templates and repeating processes so students may choose to make sets or variations on a theme.
Centering the Potter and the Clay with Karla Andela will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from April 12 to May 31. The Basics of wheel throwing will start with stretching and breathing. With attention to body alignment to increase safety, the class will practice making multiple forms on the wheel. Throwing, trimming, glazing, and some handbuilding techniques will be included
Open Studio will be available from April 10 to June 2. Open Studio sessions are open to anyone and everyone, but knowledge and skill of handbuilding and wheel throwing is required as Open Studio is a place for experienced clay artists to work on personal projects. There will be no instruction provided during Open Studio.
The Open Studio schedule will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Fees vary depending on attendance.
Visit www.smithyarts.org for more information.
Email Smithy Clay Studio at gallery@smithyarts.org to register.
