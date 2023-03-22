UNDERSTANDING THE SPECIAL EDUCATION SYSTEM
A lay advocacy training session on “Understanding the Special Education System” will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, online by the Family Resource Network.
According to a media release, Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will go over legal requirements and communication skills to assist families and professionals as they navigate the special education system.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/a5czv3rd.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
SONGWRITING FOR THE ARCHIVE
Living Archive Project organizers will present “Songwriting for the Archive,” a four-part workshop led by local musician Randy Miritello at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi. The workshop will meet weekly from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays from March 26 to April 16.
According to organizers, designed at the adult-level for individuals 16 and older, participants will explore common techniques and tools used in songwriting to tell stories about self, history, and place. Additionally, students will develop performance skills and be encouraged to take creative risks.
Participants will be encouraged to submit their creations to the archive and share what they learned with their communities.
There is no fee to participate. Registration is required.
Visit www.livingarchive-catskills.org for more information and to register.
‘MAKER’ WORKSHOPS
A series of “Maker” workshops is scheduled to begin Saturday, April 1, at The Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the workshops will focus gardening, baking, printing, and broom making, and take place Saturdays through April.
The required registration and more information to include class size, workshop descriptions and fees available at
FarmersMuseum.org or Eventbrite.com.
Questions may be emailed d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org.
