RAISED BED GARDENING
Schoharie County Master Gardener Volunteers will present a free Raised Bed Gardening class from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Cornell Cooperative Extension at 173 S. Grand St. in Cobleskill.
According to a media release, during the indoor PowerPoint presentation, participants will be informed about raised bed gardening materials, size, location, site preparation, how to fill them, and what plants are best suited for various depths. Schoharie Master Gardeners will guide participants through a step-by-step approach, requiring no special skills.
The required registration may be completed online at www.cceschoharie-otsego.org or by calling 518-234-4303, ext. 124. The deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.